More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, warm; high 86
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Curious Minnesota
Why can't Minnesotans zipper merge? Here's how.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says zipper merging reduces the overall length of a traffic backup by as much as 40 percent. Here's how to do it right.
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny, warm, high of 86
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Gibson: That was classic 'Tortuga'
Twins righthander Kyle Gibson says he thought a third-inning foul ball was headed out of play Tuesday, but when Willians Astudillo caught it, "that was classic Tortuga." Astudillo's nickname is "La Tortuga," the Turtle.
Video
Evening forecast: Mostly clear, low around 62
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast