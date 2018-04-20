More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, springlike; high 55
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Boudreau's message ahead of Wild's Game 5: "Play your best"
Coach Bruce Boudreau shares his message for the Wild before Game 5 vs. the Jets.
Nation
Two black men arrested at Starbucks speak out
Rashon Nelson initially brushed it off when the Starbucks manager told him he couldn't use the restroom because he wasn't a paying customer.
Prince
Surveillance video shows Prince the day before his death
Prince met with Dr. Michael T. Schulenberg at his clinic after the artist reported feeling antsy and believed it might have been connected to not taking Tylenol that morning.
Prince
Prince investigation video shows scene of death
This video was taken by Carver County investigators the morning Prince was found dead inside Paisley Park. The Star Tribune has obscured images of Prince's body.
