More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
World
Emotional Greta Thunberg chastises world leaders
World leaders are gathering at the United Nations on Monday to say they will do more to prevent a warming world from reaching even more dangerous levels, but as they made their pledges, they conceded it was not enough. And even before world leaders made their promises in three-minute speeches, 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg in an emotional speech chided the leaders with the repeated phrase, "how dare you?"
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, high of 75
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
'Game of Thrones' rules Emmys as top drama
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at Sunday's Emmy ceremony, ruling as top drama.
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny, pleasant, high of 75
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Partly cloudy, low around 54
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast