Judge Kathryn Quaintance sentences Noor to 150 months
Judge Kathryn Quaintance sentences Noor to 150 months for the murder of Justine Ruszczyk Damond
Mohamed Noor apologizes for fatal shooting of Justine Damond
Ex-Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor read a statement he'd written before he was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison for the 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.
Don Damond makes emotional statement at Mohamed Noor's sentencing
Don Damond, fiance of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, read a written impact statement at the sentencing of Ex-Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, high in upper 80s
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Firefighters swim through flash flood, save driver
Firefighters running through water to car, partly submerged, nose down, catch up with car, break window, open door, pull woman out in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.