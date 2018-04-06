More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, breezy, high of 23
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
NYPD defends fatal shooting with video, 911 calls
Police seeking to defend their killing of a New York City man they mistakenly believed was armed with a gun released videotape on Thursday showing him brandishing a metal object like a weapon and provided excerpts of 911 calls reporting a man threatening people with a pistol.
Local
Snowstorm? Golf don't care ....
On April 3 Jesse Roscoe stepped out on the course despite the snowstorm to hit some balls in honor of the Masters.
Wild
Wild's trademark resiliency shows up in overtime loss to Kings
Sarah McLellan recaps the 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings in her Wild wrap-up.
Wild
Wild rallies to secure a point in overtime loss to Kings
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings.
