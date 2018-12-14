More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Vikings Cousins? Opponents' defense? Philosophy? Is Vikings' biggest issue really the offensive line?
More from Star Tribune
Vikings Cousins? Opponents' defense? Philosophy? Is Vikings' biggest issue really the offensive line?
More from Star Tribune
Vikings Cousins? Opponents' defense? Philosophy? Is Vikings' biggest issue really the offensive line?
More from Star Tribune
Vikings Cousins? Opponents' defense? Philosophy? Is Vikings' biggest issue really the offensive line?
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Vikings must win against an 'explosive' Miami offense
After a busy week of staffing changes and preparing for Miami, Mike Remmers and Anthony Barr give their perspectives on how they feel about the upcoming home game after losing twice on the road.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Can Stefanski prove himself?
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer make their predictions for Week 15 against Miami and discuss the challenges ahead for interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and warmer; high 34
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Minneapolis police release video of 4th Precinct officers decorating tree
Two officers decorated the station's Christmas tree with racially offensive items.
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny and mild
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.