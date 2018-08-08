More from Star Tribune
DeFilippo says despite injuries, Vikings' offense ready for Denver
Vikings' offensive coordinator John DeFilippo spoke today at training camp, saying it's time to test the team and believes the work they've put in will pay off.
Cousins looking forward to Vikings' debut in Denver
Kirk Cousins spoke today about his excitement for Saturday's game against Denver, his respect for Case Keenum, and shared his thoughts on the offensive line that's in front of him.
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and warm, high 89
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Morning forecast: Sunny and warm, high of 88
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Mitch Garver hits big homer in win over Indians
Twins catcher Mitch Garver worked well with Twins lefthander Adalberto Mejia in addition to hitting the game-winning three-run homer.
