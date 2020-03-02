More from Star Tribune
Minnesota rapidly gearing up for arrival of coronavirus
Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcom spoke to the press on Monday about how Minnesota is preparing for the arrival of the coronavirus.
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and seasonable, high 37
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Morning forecast: Cloudy start, more seasonable, high 37
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Loons win 3-1 at Portland in season opener
MNUFC coach Adrian Heath and veterans Ethan Finlay and Kevin Molino discuss Finlay's two-assist and Molino's two-goal night.
Strong Wild effort comes up short in loss to Capitals
Interim coach Dean Evason recaps the 4-3 loss to the Capitals on Sunday.