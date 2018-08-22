More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and pleasant
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Primping, preening and prepping for State Fair
The Minnesota State Fairgrounds were buzzing with people getting ready to open the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
Morning forecast: Sunny and pleasant
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Cohen, Manafort signal serious moment for Trump
President Donald Trump received a double dose of bad news Tuesday when his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted of eight financial crimes and his personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations - all within a period of about an hour.
Twins
Berrios: A relief to pitch well again
Twins righthander Jose Berrios says after three subpar starts, he was grateful to throw five strong innings in Chicago on Tuesday.
