Afternoon forecast: Sunny with a high of 76
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump: Giuliani 'will get his facts straight'
President Trump, speaking to reporters on the White House lawn Friday, suggested that Rudy Giuliani had misspoken about payments made to the president's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.
Variety
A look inside Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's new Origami in the Garden exhibit
Origami in the Garden is an outdoor sculpture exhibition created by New Mexico artists Kevin and Jennifer Box. The exhibit runs until Oct. 21 at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.
Nation
Volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the air in a residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby homes. Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed an emergency proclamation
