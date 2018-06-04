More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings museum set to delight fans
Fans will soon be able to walk through the Vikings Museum that will feature interactive displays, memories and memorabilia.
Politics
Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh speaks at U in 2008
Judge Brett Kavanaugh was a keynote speaker for the 2008 Minnesota Law Review annual symposium at the University of Minnesota. Kavanaugh is President Donald Trump's nominee to succeed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.
Twins
Gibson goes eight solid innings in win over Tampa Bay
The Twins have won seven of their last eight games and now are seven games under .500 for the first time since June 28.
Video
Morning forecast: More thunderstorms likely
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Trumps arrive at UK palace for dinner with PM May
President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived at Blenheim Palace on Thursday evening for dinner with British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip.
