Local
Meet Minneapolis holds annual Valentine's Day Puppy Cuddle
Hundreds of people spent part of their Valentine's Day at the Meet Minneapolis Visitor Center cuddling with puppies.
Wild
Wild fires coach Bruce Boudreau, names Dean Evason as interim
The Wild fired coach Bruce Boudreau on Friday and named assistant Dean Evason his replacement on an interim basis.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 13; breezy with temps on the rise
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: High of 18; rising temps, clouds and winds overnight
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Three orphan cougars in Washington find a new home in Minnesota
Three cougar kittens will start their new life here in Minnesota at The Wildcat Sanctuary.