More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 48; some cloud cover with the cool
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and cool, high 64
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny and cool; high 64
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Hopkins middle school celebrates International Day of Peace by wall papering school
Three Hopkins West Junior High students died last school year, sending a massive wave of grief and sorrow among the student body. On Friday morning, the International Day of Peace, the students decorated the school with wallpaper containing messages of peace and unity.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Forget about the spread, Vikings host the Bills
The Vikings face the Bills, a team considered to be the worst in the league, on a week when they lose a few players and get center Pat Elflein back.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.