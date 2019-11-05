More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Gophers
Coyle: Fleck will make $4.6 million per season
Athletic director Mark Coyle talked about the new deal between the university and football coach P.J. Fleck,
Gophers
Video: Fleck says, 'I believe in what we can do here'
P.J. Fleck and the Gophers agreed to a new seven-year contract Tuesday.
Gophers
Quarterback Tanner Morgan on P.J. Fleck's contract extension
Tanner Morgan came to the U when P.J. Fleck was named head coach, after originally committing to him at Western Michigan.
World
Family reacts to killing of 9 U.S. citizens in Mexico
At least three women and six children, all apparently U.S. citizens, were slaughtered by drug cartel gunmen in northern Mexico, officials said Tuesday. Six children were found alive, one child had a bullet wound and one child was still missing.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and cold, high 33
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast