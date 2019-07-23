More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and beautiful; high 82
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Boris Johnson pledges to deliver Brexit, unite UK
Brexit hard-liner Boris Johnson won the contest to lead Britain's governing Conservative Party on Tuesday and will become the country's next prime minister, tasked with fulfilling his promise to lead the U.K. out of the European Union.
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny with a high of 81
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Garver hits two home runs, witnesses triple play
Catcher Mitch Garver continued his breakout season on Monday against the Yankees.
Twins
Rookie Thorpe gets first major league victory
Lewis Thorpe got eight outs to slow down the Yankee offense on Monday