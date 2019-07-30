More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and beautiful; high 76
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
U.S. teens face very different legal system in Italy
One of two American teenagers jailed in Rome for allegedly slaying a police officer said he stabbed the plainclothes officer because he feared he was being strangled, according to a judge's ruling obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.
Local
Five dead in Wisconsin shootings
A sheriff in northwestern Wisconsin says the shooter who killed four people and wounded two others in two nearby communities was found dead when deputies responded to an initial call about a shooting in Lake Hallie.
Vikings
Ameer Abdullah: 'I'm a competitor'
Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah believes there is an opportunity for him to improve and says that's why he decided to stay in Minnesota.
Vikings
Zylstra: 'We're all helping each other'
Vikings wide receiver Brandon Zylstra acknowledges the competitive atmosphere of training camp, but says more than anything, players are trying to help each other improve.