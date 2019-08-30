More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and a high of 72
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
At fair, Minnetonka man shares love for baking bread
Patrick Day loves to bake bread, but even more, he loves to give it away. After a major health crisis at the age of 20, Patrick's father taught him how to bake, and he's continued the tradition, including entering his work into the Minnesota State Fair competition.
Local
What? A lama costume contest at the State Fair?
Every year youngsters and their furry companions descend on the Minnesota State Fair for the 4-H Llama Project costume contest.
Morning forecast: Sunny with less wind, high of 72
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Fleck gives credit to South Dakota State after close victory
P.J. Fleck spoke to the media after the Gophers beat South Dakota State 28-21 on Thursday at TCF Bank Stadium.