More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Video: Our top visual highlights from 2018
This video highlights the best stills and video of 2018 from the Star Tribune staff.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sun reappears; cold tonight
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
Outta Control: 'Meat tornado' blows minds
The Meat Tornado, at Animales Barbeque Co., is a storm of a sandwich, buckling with rib ends, sausage and bacon, oozing with cheese sauce and topped with jalapeños.
Video
Morning forecast: High in the teeens, but sun appears
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Gophers react to emotional win vs. Nebraska
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Amir Coffey, Jordan Murphy and Nebraska coach Tim Miles talk after Wednesday's game at the Barn
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.