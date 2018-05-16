More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Local
Hundreds honor fallen officers at Capitol
Family, friends and hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the state marked Law Enforcement Memorial Day at the Minnesota Capitol.
Politics
Trump rails against Calif. for sanctuary policies
President Donald Trump is hammering California for its sanctuary policies in his latest push to resist the "resistance" to his presidency.
Local
Quirky turkey stops traffic in Rochester
A wild turkey has been stopping traffic and turning heads in Rochester, Minn. Residents who live nearby are calling their feathered friend "Jake."
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 63; clear and mild
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
MN United
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on the excitement of hosting USMNT
Melvin Carter on Tuesday talked about the impact of St. Paul hosting a major soccer event at the new Allianz Field.
