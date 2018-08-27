More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
DeFilippo says game against Tennessee is important for a lot of players
Offensive coordinator John DeFilippo expects players, whether they are still trying to make the team or a starter, to put forth their best effort in Thursday's final preseason game.
Vikings
Priefer: Kicking situation is 'obviously a concern' for Vikings
With obvious concerns for their kicking game, Vikings special teams coordinator Mike Priefer talked to the media about what went wrong against Seattle.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Strong T-storms, high of 83
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
Street performers welcome in downtown Minneapolis
To make city streets more welcoming, a Minneapolis organization is paying local performers.
Video
Forecast: Another unsettled day with possible storms later
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.