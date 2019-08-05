More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Strong storms possible; high 83
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Humid, high of 79, strong T-storms possible midday
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
MN United
United's late penalty kick beats Portland 1-0
Veteran midfielder Ethan Finlay discusses his winning penalty kick, awarded after a video review in second-half stoppage time.
Video
Evening forecast: Chance of thunderstorms; low 72
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny with a high of 87
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast