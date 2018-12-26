More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Snow tonight turns to rain tomorrow
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
2 dead after small airplane crash in South Dakota
2 dead after small airplane crash in South Dakota
Nation
Charity buys and erases past-due medical debt
"What we do is we identify the people that are either in hardship or poor, and we only buy those accounts; we don't buy the accounts that can pay...and then once we buy them, we wipe them out."
Nation
Children call president, first lady for Christmas
Children call President, First Lady for Christmas
Video
Morning forecast: Plowable snow moves in later; high of 33
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.