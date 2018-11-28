More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Snow, about an inch; high 28
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Business
Steer too beefy to become burgers
Knickers the steer is huge on the internet — for being huge. The black-and-white Holstein Friesian won social media fame and many proclamations of "Holy Cow!" after photos surfaced of the 194-centimeter (6-foot-4-inch) steer standing head and shoulders above a herd of brown cattle in Western Australia state.
Nation
Bear walks into California Highway Patrol office
A bear had no trouble opening a door as it strolled into a California Highway Patrol office in a mountain town.
Video
Morning forecast: Afternoon snow, up to an inch; high of 30
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Whalen honored at hometown high school
Hutchinson High School names gym after hometown hero Lindsay Whalen.
