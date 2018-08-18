More from Star Tribune
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer: 'We didn't deserve to win'
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wasn't happy after the 14-10 loss to Jacksonville. He says they didn't deserve to win and have a lot of work to do in preparation for the start of the regular season.
Tackle Aviante Collins: 'It was a blessing to get a start'
Second-year tackle Aviante Collins talks about his start at right tackle in Saturday's 14-10 preseason loss to the Jaguars.
'We just need to get back to being us': Vikings reflect on loss to Jaguars
After their first preseason home game, and their first loss, the Vikings talk about what they did right, and what they need to improve upon.
Evening forecast: Low of 67; clear and humid tonight; humid and storms Sunday
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Afternoon forecast: Smoky sky, high 87
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
