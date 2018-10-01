More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Showers taper, then cloudy, 53
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump celebrates new trade deal, called USMCA
U.S. President Donald Trump is boasting about his latest revamped trade agreement with America's two neighbors _ a pact he's calling USMCA _ for the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Vikings
Treadwell: 'We just gotta get in the wins column'
After back-to-back losses, Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell talked with media about the importance of the upcoming game against Philadelphia.
Vikings
Murray says the Vikings have to 'take each week at a time'
Vikings running back Latavius Murray says the running game has been non-existent and that it must improve.
World
Rescuers reach Indonesian city hard-hit by quake
Brightly colored body bags were placed side-by-side in a freshly dug mass grave Monday, as a hard-hit Indonesian city began burying its dead from the devastating earthquake and tsunami that killed more than 840 people and left thousands homeless.
