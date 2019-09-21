More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Showers, some storms likely; high 79
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Rain likely, high 79
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Buxton feared the worst when he injured his shoulder
The Twins outfielder will miss 4-6 months following survey to repair a torn labrum
Video
Evening forecast: Partly cloudy, chance of showers
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Access Vikings: The return of Mike Hughes?
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer believe there's a very good chance cornerback Mike Hughes will play against Oakland.