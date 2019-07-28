More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Showers off and on
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms later
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
MN United
Loons' unbeaten streak extends with scoreless tie
Adrian Heath and players Chase Gasper and Vito Mannone discuss a 0-0 tie with last-pace Vancouver
Twins
A mixed bag for Perez in loss to White Sox
The Twins lefthander Martin Perez has his eighth quality start of the season on Saturday in loss to Chicago
Vikings
Vikings' Cook: 'That bitter taste is still in our mouth'
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook says that it's time to reward the fans and the organization after last season's flop in not making the playoffs by having a successful year.