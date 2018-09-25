More from Star Tribune
Nation
Video: Bill Cosby escorted from courtroom in handcuffs
Comedian Bill Cosby has been sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for 2004 sexual assault.
Local
$210M St. Paul archdiocese bankruptcy settlement approved
Nearly four years after the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved a settlement plan that includes $210 million for more than 400 victims of clergy sex abuse.
Vikings
Coach Mike Zimmer on Eversen Griffen: 'I just hope for the best for him'
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer discussed defensive end Everson Griffen's status and what the team is doing to support him. Griffen caused disturbances on Saturday at Hotel Ivy in Minneapolis and near his home in Minnetrista.
Vikings
Dalvin Cook says Vikings aren't in panic mode
After being held out because of a hamstring injury, running back Dalvin Cook says he's feeling good and believes there's a good chance he'll play against the Rams.
Politics
Trump boast draws laughter, head shakes at UN
Five sentences into the president's remarks, the audience began to chuckle and some leaders broke into outright laughter.
