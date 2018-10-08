More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Hunter: Hard work, focus and learning led to win
Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter says the team had a great week of practice before playing Philadelphia, leading to Sunday's 23-21 victory.
Wild
Boudreau on how his team can improve pace
Bruce Boudreau talked about his team's winless start and what the Wild are working on to prepare for Chicago on Thursday.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Scattered showers, then steady rain tonight
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Light rain to start, chance of PM T-storms
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Bob Motzko wins first home game with Gophers
Bob Motzko made his Gophers home head coaching debut Sunday, and saw a win vs. No. 1 Duluth.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.