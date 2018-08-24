More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Nation
Lahaina brush fire forces evacuations on Maui
A brushfire on Hawaii's island of Maui has forced the relocation of a shelter for people who were staying there as Hurricane Lane approaches.
Nation
Raw: Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii's Big Island
Raw: Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii's Big Island
Video
Afternoon forecast: Rainy, cloudy and cool
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Vintage warplane crashes in Blaine; pilot survives
A vintage warplane has crashed at the Anoka County Airport in Blaine but the pilot survived.
Vikings
Cousins says team 'can't use injuries as an excuse' as it prepares for Seattle
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins talked today about how the team wants to create flow against Seattle on Friday and that they're not going to let injuries hold them back.
