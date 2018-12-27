More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Adam Thielen on fantasy football: 'Just draft someone else'
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen says he's caught a lot of grief from friends and family for not having high-yardage games lately, and joked he doesn't want them do draft him into their leagues so he won't have to worry about it.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Rain turns back to snow tonight; high of 37
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Forecast: Rain turns snow to slush; high of 39
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Storm forecast: System moved in Wednesday night
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Access Vikings: More from Cousins, Stefanski needed
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer say the upcoming game against Chicago will be the biggest test for interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Kirk Cousins so far.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.