More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 35; cloudy with rain at times late
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Rain moving in, possibly mixed with snow; high 44
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Rain possibly mixed with snow; high 44
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Access Vikings: Cook expected to play in 'revenge game' Sunday
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is expected to return to the field on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, the team that he tore his ACL playing against last year.
Gophers
Gophers coach Motzko on Friday night's loss
Bob Motzko met with the media Friday night after the Gophers lost 5-1 to MSU Mankato
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.