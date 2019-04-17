More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Rain, an inch or more possible; high 50
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Notre Dame's fire-damaged interior revealed
The inferno that raged through Notre Dame Cathedral for more than 12 hours destroyed its spire and its roof but spared its twin medieval bell towers.
Video
Morning forecast: Rain, heavy at times, high of 52
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Cron: Close, but Jays made a good play
Twins first baseman C.J. Cron says he tried to be aggressive on the final play of Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Toronto, but "they made a good play" to throw him out at home plate.
Local
Time-lapse: Snow to sun in 5 days
We took 96 hours of Minnesota weather and turned it into 60 seconds of zen.