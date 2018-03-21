More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Peeks of sun, high 41
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Charges filed against Minneapolis officer Noor
Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was charged with murder and manslaughter in the July shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a decision that prosecutors said was delayed by some of the officer's colleagues' reluctance to testify.
Nation
Police: Austin bomb suspect blew himself up
The suspect in the deadly string of bombings that terrorized Austin blew himself up early Wednesday as authorities closed in on him, bringing a grisly end to the three-week manhunt.
Video
Morning forecast: Peeks of sun, high of 41
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Rally for Justine held in her Minneapolis neighborhood
Community members gather in Minneapolis for a rally and vigil for Justine Ruszczyk Damond hours after former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was jailed Tuesday on murder and manslaughter charges.
