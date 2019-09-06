More from Star Tribune
World
DNA hints the Loch Ness 'monster' might be an eel
A scientist who collected DNA from Scotland's Loch Ness suggests the lake's fabled monster might be a giant eel.
Local
Keeping Lake Superior clean: 'There's no poop fairy'
The Duluth-area Regional Stormwater Protection Team released a video this week preaching clean water through potty humor.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny with a high of 76
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
New 'First' puppy, Scout, is adorable
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz fulfilled a promise to his son, Gus, that if he won the gubernatorial race, the family would get a dog.
Vikings
Thielen says first-game excitement is building in locker room
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is ready to start the season and says the offense is ready to put the new system on display against Atlanta.