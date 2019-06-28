More from Star Tribune
Twins
Gibson works an inning out of the bullpen
Twins righthander Kyle Gibson was needed for an inning during Thursday's marathon game
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny, humid, high of 88
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Trump jokes to Putin: 'Don't meddle in the election'
With a smirk and a finger point, President Donald Trump dryly told Russia's Vladimir Putin "Don't meddle with the election" in their first meeting since the special counsel concluded that Russia extensively interfered with the 2016 campaign.
Morning forecast: Hot, hazy with a high near 90
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Democratic divisions surge into public view
Democratic divisions over race, age and ideology surged into public view as the party's leading presidential contenders faced off in a fiery debate over who is best positioned to take on President Donald Trump.