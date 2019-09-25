More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Gophers
Richard Pitino talks before Gophers first official practice
Gophers coach Richard Pitino talked before the first official practice for the 2019-20 basketball season..
Video
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny; high of 68
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
Surly introduces its 2019 Darkness beers
Surly introduced the 2019 line of its popular Surly Darkness beers, including the original brew and three variants.
Politics
Pelosi bows to pressure, orders impeachment probe
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, yielding to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a deeply divided nation into an election year clash between Congress and the commander in chief.
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, cooler, high of 68
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast