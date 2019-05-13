More from Star Tribune
Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97
Doris Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in sixties films, has died.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny; high of 68
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny with a high of 68
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Nelson Cruz: Wrist hurt when I swung
Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz says his left wrist has been sore for awhile, but it got worse Sunday when he swung a bat.
Twins
Astudillo: Excited to return, bat leadoff
Twins catcher Willians Astudillo says through interpreter Elvis Martinez that he's excited to be back from his hamstring injury Sunday, just in time to bat leadoff.