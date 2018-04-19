More from Star Tribune
Local Charges: Mentally ill man taken in by Minn. family kills woman, her son; says they were 'weird'
Prince death investigation complete press conference
Carver County Attorney Mark Metz announced Thursday that he was closing the two-year investigation into the death of Prince without issuing any criminal charges.
Jimmy Butler: From Tomball all the way to the NBA
The Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler's high-school business teacher Lisa Streat discusses how a "little guy from Tomball" Texas made it to star in the NBA
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny, high of 47
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Thibodeau: Towns needs to play with more energy
James Harden went 2-for-18 after he scored 44 points Sunday, but the Rockets thumped the Wolves anyway, leading by as many as 27 points in the second half
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high of 47
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
