Politics
Gun legislation inaction protest: Local lawmaker stages 24-hour sit in
A Democratic lawmaker is holding a 24-hour sit-in on the Minnesota House floor to protest the lack of action on gun legislation this year. Rep. Erin Maye Quade began the protest Tuesday morning.
Local
Rescued from Turkey, golden retrievers now call America home
Nine golden retrievers who completed a trek of more than 5,000 miles from Turkey to Minnesota will have new homes in America thanks to RAGOM (Retrieve a Golden of the Midwest).
Local
Puppy auditions? What's not to love?
When clients are looking for just the right animal to showcase in their advertising, there's one agent they know to call: Debi Pool.
Video
Trump meets with Macron, warns Iran
Trump said he had to wipe a bit of dandruff off the French president's jacket 'to make him perfect.'
Politics
First ladies Trump, Macron tour National Gallery
The first ladies of the United States and France headed across town to the National Gallery of Art's exhibit of about 60 works by the post-impressionist painter Paul Cezanne.
