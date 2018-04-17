More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny, high near 40
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
On the road: Shrines of college basketball
Marcus Fuller visited some of the nation's most sacred college basketball venues.
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high near 40
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Video captures flooding after Hawaii storms
Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation for the island of Kauai, where heavy rainfall over the weekend caused massive flooding.
Politics
Analysis: Trump's lawyer appears in court
A legal fight over what should happen to records the FBI seized from President Donald Trump's personal attorney took a surprise twist Monday when the lawyer, Michael Cohen, was forced to reveal a secret — that he had also done legal work for Fox News host Sean Hannity.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.