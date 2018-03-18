More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Gophers
Gophers disappointed in blowout NCAA loss to Oregon
Gophers coach Marlene Stollings, Carlie Wagner and Destiny Pitts talk Sunday after 101-73 NCAA second round loss at Oregon
Wolves
Jimmy Butler: "I'm on the right track"
Speaking with media for first time since knee surgery, Wolves star Jimmy Butler said he intends to return before the playoffs start. "But I can't give you an exact date."
Video
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny, high in mid-40s
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high in mid-40s
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wolves
All tied up: Wolves lose 117-101 to Spurs
The Timberwolves, San Antonio and Utah all are tied with identical 40-30 record after the Spurs end their winning streak at two games
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.