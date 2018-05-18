More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Gophers
Gophers softball talks NCAA tournament
Gophers softball talks about Friday's NCAA tournament regional vs. Texas in Seattle
Video
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny, high 82
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Sheriff: Up to 10 deaths in school shooting
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he could not be precise about the number of deaths at Santa Fe High School, which went on lockdown around 8 a.m. \
Nation
Sheriff: Active shooter reported at Texas school
The school district has confirmed an unspecified number of injuries at Santa Fe High School but said it wouldn't immediately release further details.
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high of 82
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.