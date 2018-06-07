More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 62, clear and pleasant
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Bicyclist rescued after trying to outrace Wisconsin lift bridge
Police say a bicyclist who weaved past the gates blocking access to a bridge over a river in eastern Wisconsin escaped serious injury after falling into the gap that was created when the bridge started to rise.
Politics
Trump goes back on Russian interference comment
A day after U.S. President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Trump is going back on comments he made during their joint press conference.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny with a high of 80
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Obama: 'Look around. Strongman politics are ascendant'
Former U.S. President Barack Obama opened by calling today's times "strange and uncertain," adding that "each day's news cycle is bringing more head-spinning and disturbing headlines."
