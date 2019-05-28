More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Gophers
Gopher softball team departs for Women's College World Series
The Gophers softball team hosted a sendoff on campus prior to heading to Oklahoma City for the Women's Collge World Series
Video
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny, high 67
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny and dry, high of 64
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Drizzle, cloudy, low of 45
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Persistent showers
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast