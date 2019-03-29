More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 26; mostly cloudy with a colder Saturday
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Sports
Final Four court installed at U.S. Bank Stadium
Workers began installing the official 2019 NCAA Final Four basketball court at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday.
Local
Don't fear the zipper merge (it's not budging)
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says zipper merging reduces the overall length of a traffic backup by as much as 40 percent.
Video
Dessa defies genre in new Minnesota Orchestra collaboration
Minneapolis hip-hop artist Dessa says recording a live album with the Minnesota Orchestra is one of the most technically challenging things she has ever done.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny, high 48; turning colder tonight
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast