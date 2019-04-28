More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast:
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny and dry; high of 53
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Cloudy and dry; high of 53
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Berrios wins fourth game of the season
Jose Berrios talks about his win Saturday vs. Baltimore.
Video
Forecast: Low of 34; patchy clouds and cold, possibly freezing temps in spots
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast