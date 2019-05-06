More from Star Tribune
Michael Cohen arrives at N.Y. prison
President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer has arrived at an upstate New York prison to start a three-year sentence for crimes including campaign finance violations related to hush-money payments made on Trump's behalf.
Prince Harry: Birth of son 'most amazing'
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a new baby boy.
Afternoon forecast: Partly cloudy, high of 59
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Russian plane lands in flames in Moscow
Officials say 41 people died and at least four were injured after a plane belonging to Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot caught fire and made an emergency landing in Moscow with flames and smoke billowing from its rear section.
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy; high of 59
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast