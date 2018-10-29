More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Zimmer: 'We win around here as a team, we lose around here as a team'
Ccoach Mike Zimmer refuses to put the blame for a loss on any one player, despite wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen placing blame on themselves for Sunday's loss.
Nation
Man accused in synagogue massacre in court
The man accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre has appeared briefly in a federal courthouse in a wheelchair to face charges he killed 11 people in the attack.
Vikings
'We can't make those critical mistakes we made'
Coming off from the loss to the Saints, Adam Thielen and other Vikings players talk about what they know they did wrong in Sunday's loss.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Partly cloudy, high of 54
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy, high of 54
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
