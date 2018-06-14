More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 65; clouds roll in ahead of rain Wednesday
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Santana: Velocity 'will come back'
Twins righthander Ervin Santana, who makes his 2018 debut on Wednesday, says doctors have assured him his velocity will return to pre-surgery levels.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny with a high of 83
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Mejía: Slider wasn't working, but other pitches were
Twins lefthander Adalberto Mejía says, through interpreter Elvis Martinez, that his slider was a problem in Monday's win over Toronto, but his other pitches carried him.
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny with a high of 85
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
